September 16, 2017 1:02 pm
Updated: September 16, 2017 1:07 pm

SIU investigating death of man in Windsor, Ont.

The SIU is an arms-length civilian agency that investigates allegations of serious injury, death, or sexual assault involving Ontario police forces.

WINDSOR, Ont. – Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s looking into the death of a 34-year-old man in Windsor, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident took place on Friday when Windsor police went to a local home.

The SIU says they were there to assist with an investigation being conducted by police in neighbouring Amhurstburg, Ont.

Police set up a perimeter around the Windsor home and entered to find the man dead in the garage.

No other information was immediately available.

