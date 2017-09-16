SIU investigating death of man in Windsor, Ont.
WINDSOR, Ont. – Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s looking into the death of a 34-year-old man in Windsor, Ont.
The Special Investigations Unit says the incident took place on Friday when Windsor police went to a local home.
The SIU says they were there to assist with an investigation being conducted by police in neighbouring Amhurstburg, Ont.
Police set up a perimeter around the Windsor home and entered to find the man dead in the garage.
No other information was immediately available.
The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates incidents involving police in which someone has been killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.
