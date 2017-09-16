Driver of pickup truck critically injured in Hwy. 401 crash in Whitby

A driver of a pickup truck is in critical condition after his vehicle slammed into the back of a transport truck on Hwy. 401 eastbound in Whitby late Friday night.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash took place around 11:30 p.m. on the highway near Lake Ridge Road.

Schmidt said the pickup truck drove into the back of the transport truck that was stopped in the centre lane waiting for traffic to proceed in a construction zone.

The driver of the pickup truck was trapped for “some time” according to Schmidt, and was taken to local hospital before being airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto.

His injuries are said to be critical.

His family has been notified and is currently by his side, Schmidt said.

The highway was closed till just after 4 a.m. before it was reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whitby OPP detachment.

