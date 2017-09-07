Canada
September 7, 2017 9:07 am

YYC Calgary International Airport hosts emergency training exercise

By Online Reporter  Global News

A look into the new international terminal at the Calgary airport, unveiled Oct. 6, 2016.

Michel Gosselin / Global News
The Calgary Airport Authority is hosting an emergency training exercise at Calgary International Airport on Thursday.

The exercise, dubbed Operation Argo, will see members of the city’s emergency agencies run through a mock emergency scenario.

Among the first responders taking part are the Calgary Police Service (CPS), Calgary Fire Department (CFD) and Alberta Health Services Emergency Medical Services (AHS EMS).

The airport authority says the exercise highlights the importance of keeping travellers, guests, and employees safe and secure.

The mock emergency runs from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

