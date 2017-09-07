ASIRT called to investigate man’s death on Whitefish Lake First Nation

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, or ASIRT, was called in to investigate after a man was killed on the Whitefish Lake First Nation early Wednesday evening.

St. Paul RCMP said they were called to a home where a man was said to be causing a disturbance, and he was fatally injured by an attending officer. Police did not provide any further information about what happened.

Mounties said man’s name and age is being withheld.

ASIRT is brought in to investigate any police-related incident that results in serious injury or death of a person.

Whitefish Lake First Nation is located approximately 180 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, Alta.