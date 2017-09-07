RCMP seek suspects after woman carjacked by machete-wielding suspects in Red Deer

The RCMP are asking the public to help them find two suspects in connection with a carjacking in Red Deer’s Normandeau neighbourhood on Tuesday night.

At about 10:30 p.m., police said a woman was standing by her parked car on Nash Street when she saw two men crash a red Ford Escape SUV into the side of a building. Investigators said the suspects then approached her while wielding a machete and demanded she hand over her car keys before fleeing in her white Volkswagen Jetta.

Police said officers responded to the incident immediately and soon found the stolen Jetta after it had crashed into a dumpster in the Highland Green neighbourhood. The suspect, however, fled the scene.

The carjacking victim was not injured but police said she had left her purse in her car when it was taken. The purse was still there when the car was found but police said all the money inside was gone. Mounties also said the Ford Escape the suspects were originally driving, had been reported stolen out of Sylvan Lake earlier on Tuesday.

Police are now looking for two suspects.

The driver is described as a man in his 20s, about 5’4″ tall with a thin build and who has short, messy black hair. He was wearing gloves, a baggy, dark-coloured sweater and jeans. Police said he was the one carrying a machete.

The passenger is described as being about 20 years old, about 5’6″ tall with a thin build. He is clean-shaven and was wearing a grey sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspects is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP detachment at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online.