Calgary police search for teen suspect in 4 ‘indecent acts’ that happened in Auburn Bay

Investigators believe a male teenager is responsible for four indecent acts that happened throughout the month of August in the community of Auburn Bay. Police are now asking for help from the public to identify him. Police are also looking into whether he is connected to two other indecent acts in the same area over a year ago.

Calgary police say all of the incidents happened near the Auburn Shores Park—one in the morning and three late at night. In all instances, police said the suspect approached either a woman, a group of women, or women with their children, exposed himself and then masturbated in front of them.

One instance involved a woman pushing her stroller at about 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 3 on Auburn Bay Boulevard; the second incident was that same night on the same road involving a woman running alone.

On Aug. 12 between 10:30 p.m. and 10:50 p.m., police said six women were walking home along the same boulevard when the suspect approached.

The fourth incident was Aug. 31 at about 9:05 p.m., and involved two women standing with their children outside a home on Auburn Bay Heights S.E. In that case, the suspect stood next to one of the children while masturbating, which prompted the women to yell at him.

The suspect ran and evaded officers deployed to each incident.

The male is described as 14 to 17 years old and 5’5” to 5’7” tall with a slim build.

Police said he has very short or closely-shaved black hair and was wearing dark sweatpants or track pants in all cases.

Anyone who witnesses an indecent act is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.