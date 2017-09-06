Red Deer school bus driver pleads guilty to impaired driving

A central Alberta woman who was behind the wheel of a school bus when it crashed into a tree with 18 kids on board has pleaded guilty to an impaired driving charge.

Shelly Joy Kolodychuk, 42, appeared in Red Deer court where she pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle over 80 milligrams, stemming from the June 2017 crash.

Kolodychuk, of Red Deer, was originally charged with operating a motor vehicle over 80 milligrams, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to remain at the scene of a collision. No plea has been entered yet on the remaining three charges.

In early June, police were called to the Vanier Woods neighbourhood after a school bus crashed into a tree and traffic sign.

There were 18 students on the bus at the time, between the ages of five and 12. The students all attended École Barrie Wilson School. No injuries were reported.

At the time, the superintendent of Red Deer Public Schools said he was “deeply concerned and shocked” by the incident.

Kolodychuk’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 6.

