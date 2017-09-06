Calgary police seize $4K in drugs, $6K in cash following crackdown on stolen vehicles

Seven people are facing 72 charges after three separate busts in Calgary that led to the recovery of multiple stolen cars and nearly $4,000 worth of drugs and $6,000 in cash.

The arrests come one week after the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said it would be cracking down on auto thefts in the city.

Police said in one incident, a loaded .45-calibre rifle, 9-mm pistol and SKS rifle were recovered when officers arrested three people who were seen loading property into a stolen Mustang.

Officers said the driver of the Mustang, which was registered as a rental vehicle, was wanted on existing warrants. When officers contacted the rental company, they learned the vehicle had been obtained through fraud.

While officers were following the driver of the stolen Mustang, he met up with two people in another vehicle. Police followed the vehicles to a parking lot in the 2100 block of Crowchild Trail, where all three were arrested with the help of HAWCS, the CPS canine unit, centralized break-and-enter teams and the prolific offender engagement team.

Officers also recovered body armour and three canisters of bear spray, as well as $6,000 in cash and nearly $4,000 worth of drugs including hash, methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

Michael Anthony Ghostkeeper, 32, Tracy Leanne Suffesick, 33, and Chad Everett Munroe, 40, face a string of drug and weapons-related charges in connection with the incident. Ghostkeeper was also charged with 20 outstanding warrants and Suffesick with 22 outstanding warrants.

Suffesick and Ghostkeeper are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.

Munroe, also charged with 57 outstanding warrants, is set to appear in court Sept. 20.

Police also arrested Darcy Frederick Shepherd, 54, Trevor Edward Marshal Hogan, 31, Kyle Robert Meckler, 32, and Daemond Anthony Glenn, 29, in connection with two separate investigations related to stolen vehicles.