Woman pretending to be from ‘well-known wealthy Calgary family’ faces 317 fraud charges: RCMP

Strathmore RCMP have laid hundreds of charges against a woman accused of befriending and then defrauding multiple people.

In a Wednesday news release, RCMP said the accused allegedly convinced victims that she was the member of a “well-known wealthy Calgary family.”

“She claimed she had an inheritance of $38 million and was able to convince the victims to give her money based on the premise that she would repay the money as soon as her inheritance was available.”

Police allege the accused falsified bank documents and a court order to show that she had would be receiving the money.

Jane Elizabeth Moore, 42, from Wheatland County, is charged with numerous offences, including two counts of uttering threats, 2 counts of fraud over $5,000 and 242 counts of fraud under $5,000.

Moore is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on Sept. 19.

RCMP said Moore is known to police and has a history of similar offences. She has been known to use the following aliases:

Jane Seaman

Elizabeth Seaman

Jane Norman

Jane Plimmer

JJ O’Conner

Jane Smith

Anyone who may have information on these crimes or has been victimized is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or contact Crime Stoppers.