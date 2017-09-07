Giant Snakes and Ladders game coming to Calgary for Beakerhead 2017

Beakerhead is inviting visitors to participate in a giant Snakes and Ladders game at this year’s festival.

The game is a way for people to explore the events and installations that Beakerhead 2017 has to offer, and will be held at various locations throughout Calgary from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

There are 14 sites to check out in total. At each one, participants can choose to move in one of two directions, leading them to different Beakerhead experiences.

“They all represent the ups and downs of innovation,” Beakerhead co-founder Jay Ingram said. “You’re going to see the 2017 Beakerhead interpretation of what challenges in innovation are by going to these Snakes and Ladders sites.”

READ MORE: Beakerhead break-in: laptop stolen from BASS Ship installation

For those who want to complete the whole game, organizers say to start at SAIT/ACAD.

Most sites are free, though ticketed tour packages offer up exclusive experiences.

BELOW: The 14 Snakes and Ladders game locations at Beakerhead 2017

Beakerhead is an annual festival held in Calgary, described by organizers as a mix of art, science, and engineering.

“It is unlike any event you’ve ever been to before because it’s incredibly creative,” Ingram said. “It’s not just science; it’s science, arts and engineering and the creativity you can generate if you put all three together.”

For more details on this year’s featured events, you can view the 2017 Beakerhead program guide.