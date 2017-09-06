Wildfire burns near Morley, Alta.

Alberta’s tinder dry conditions have led to a wildfire sparking just west of Calgary.

The fire is reportedly out of control near Morley and is more than three hectares in size.

Global News viewer Rachel Snow said aircraft could be seen dropping water or fire retardant on trees in the area.

“It’s a mountainous region so there’s a lot of trees,” Snow said. “So there may not be homes in the area.”

Morley is located about 50 kilometres west of Calgary.