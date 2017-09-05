Calgary Transit peace officers expect to get naloxone kits before end of 2017

Calgary Transit says its 100 peace officers may soon be carrying naloxone kits when they patrol the LRT system.

“The kits should arrive by October and then training will begin,” LRT Public Safety Supt. Brian Whitelaw told Global News.

The news comes after a peace officer was rushed to hospital on the weekend when he was exposed to an unknown drug at the Whitehorn LRT station.

Riders at the station say they are concerned about exposure to drugs by users.

“It’s on top of your head every time you take a train,” said a rider who declined to provide his name. “You have to think about that, right? You wouldn’t want to go through that situation, too, just because it’s your life.”

The transit department says two officers were arresting a suspect who was seen inhaling a substance from a piece of tin foil in a station elevator early Sunday morning.

One of the officers came in contact with the drug, then touched the skin on his face while using his radio to call in the incident.

Naloxone was administered to him after he fell unconscious.

He was at home recovering as of Tuesday afternoon and is expected back at work later this week.

Calgary police and the Calgary Fire Department provide naloxone kits and training for employees but the city confirms peace officers have yet to jump to on board.

Whitelaw says he wants to assure riders that exposure to airborne drugs is not a major threat.

“Wherever we have evidence of someone who may be using drugs on the transit system, we are there to clean very thoroughly afterwards,” he said.

“We are ruling out the risk of any kind of airborne contamination – it is extremely low.”

