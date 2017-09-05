Calgary suspect in domestic hit-and-run surrenders to police

A Calgary man wanted in relation to a domestic hit-and-run that happened almost two weeks ago has surrendered to police.

Police said Justin Rory Hopkins-Jones, 28, turned himself in on Monday night.

On Aug. 24, it’s alleged he was driving a pickup truck and ran over his girlfriend at Chaparral Boulevard and 194 Avenue S.E.

“The evidence that we have thus far would indicate that she jumped from the vehicle,” Staff Sgt. Avril Martin said at the time.

Police said the woman, in her 40s, was then run over by the truck before the driver got out and tried to put her back inside.

Police said three to four witnesses intervened, stopping the man from putting her in the truck, and called police.

She was taken to hospital in serious condition and was later upgraded to stable.

Officers tried to stop the driver at the time but he fled. He was last seen leaving the city, driving towards High River.

Jones is charged with assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a vehicle while pursued by a police officer. He’s also been charged with seven counts of failing to comply with a court order.

There’s been a spike in domestic violence in Calgary in recent years, according to police. Last year, police received 3,709 domestic violence calls — a 12.8 per cent increase over 2015. The number of calls in 2015 showed a 10 per cent increase over 2014.

For a list of resources available to victims of domestic violence, visit the city’s website here

With files from Global’s Heide Pearson