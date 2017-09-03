Sports
Scott McCarron holds on for one-shot victory at Shaw Charity Classic

By Laurence Heinen The Canadian Press

Scott McCarron hits out of a bunker onto the ninth green during the final round of the PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 5, 2016,

Charlie Neibergall / AP Photo
Scott McCarron held on for a one-shot victory over Miguel Angel Jimenez at the Shaw Charity Classic on Sunday after shooting a 3-under 67 in the final round.

McCarron had three birdies and two bogies on the front nine before draining a long putt from off the green at the par-5, 11th hole for eagle. It was the third eagle of the three-day tournament for McCarron and the 17th of his season to lead the PGA Tour Champions circuit in that category.

McCarron then birdied the 15th hole before giving a shot back with a bogey on 16 at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club. He finished with two straight pars to end the tournament at 16-under 194 to take home the winner’s share of $352,500 U.S.

It was the fourth PGA Tour Champions tournament victory of the season for the 52-year-old golfer from La Quinta, Calif., who earlier won titles at the Allanz Championship, the Constellation Senior Players Championship and the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Jimenez had a chance to eagle the final hole, but he just missed his long putt and had to settle for a birdie and a round of 66 to finish in second spot by himself.

Scott Dunlap and Todd Hamilton both had rounds of 67 on Sunday to finish in a tie with first-round leader Kevin Sutherland at 13 under.

