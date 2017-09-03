‘Extremely high winds’ in central Alberta cause evacuations, collision

Motorists were asked to avoid a section of highway in central Alberta, and two summer campsites were shut down because of extremely high winds on Saturday.

The summer villages of White Sands and Rochon Sands, near Buffalo Lake, were evacuated due to the severe weather. According to RCMP, residents and visitors cooperated, and no injuries were reported.

Mounties said that the winds caused extensive property damage, which will need to be assessed in the light of day.

The winds are also being blamed for a crash on the other side of the lake, on Highway 53 between the town of Bashaw, Alta. and Highway 56.

In a release, Mounties originally reported that a semi-truck transporting chemicals had rolled, spilling its contents. However, it was later determined that the high winds caused a release of calcium chloride; a substance which occurs naturally along Highway 53.

The cloud of calcium chloride led to a four-vehicle collision around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Only minor injuries were reported.