Scott McCarron has two-stroke lead after two rounds of Shaw Charity Classic

Scott McCarron eagled the final hole at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club for the second straight day to move atop the Shaw Charity Classic leaderboard on Saturday.

McCarron is 13-under par and has a two-stroke lead over first-round leader Kevin Sutherland and Miguel Angel Jimenez through two rounds at the PGA Tour Champions event.

READ MORE: Shaw Charity Classic 2017: Golf pro Billy Andrade takes Calgary boy on back-to-school shopping spree

In addition to his eagle on the Par 5, 18th hole, McCarron also had five birdies to go with one bogey for a round of 6-under 64.

Jimenez shot 65 to move into a tie for second spot at 11 under with Sutherland, who followed up the 62 he shot in the first round with a 67.

Scott Dunlop and Todd Hamilton both had rounds of 66 on Saturday and are tied for fourth place overall at 10 under, just one shot ahead of Nick Faldo, Bob Estes and Jerry Kelly.

READ MORE: Fred Funk, David Frost, Esteban Toledo among additions to 2017 Shaw Charity Classic

Vancouver’s Stephen Ames is the top Canadian after carding a round of 66 to move him up the leaderboard and into a tie for 18th spot at 5 under with a group of six others, including 2014 Shaw Charity Classic champion Fred Couples.