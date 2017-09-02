Canada
September 2, 2017 2:57 pm

Shore Lunch brand fish batter recalled across Canada over salmonella concerns

By Online journalist  Global News

Two different kinds of fish breading mix by the Shore Lunch brand are being recalled across Canada over possible salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Supplied by the CFIA
A A

Two different kinds of fish breading mix by the Shore Lunch brand are being recalled across Canada over possible salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

On Friday, the CFIA said the recall was spurred on by a recall “in another country.”

Story continues below

“The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products,” the agency said in a news release. “If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.”

The two products being recalled are 255-gram packages of “Shore Lunch fish breading/batter mix – Cajun style” and “Shore Lunch fish breading/batter mix – original recipe.” The affected “cajun-style” products have an expiry date of Jan. 18, 2018, and the affected “original-recipe” products have an expiry date of Jan. 17, 2018.

The CFIA said so far, no illnesses were reported from consumption of these products but advised consumers to call a doctor if they believe they became sick from eating them.

The agency says food contaminated with salmonella doesn’t necessarily look or smell spoiled but can still make people ill.

“Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections,” the CFIA said. “Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.”

READ MORE: 19 cases of Salmonella linked to Indian food booth at Edmonton Folk Fest: AHS

For more information on the recall, click here.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
CFIA
Fish batter
Food Recall
Health
Health Canada
Industry recall
Recall
Salmonella
Shore Lunch
Shore Lunch fish batter

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News