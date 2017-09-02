Shore Lunch brand fish batter recalled across Canada over salmonella concerns

Two different kinds of fish breading mix by the Shore Lunch brand are being recalled across Canada over possible salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

On Friday, the CFIA said the recall was spurred on by a recall “in another country.”

“The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products,” the agency said in a news release. “If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.”

The two products being recalled are 255-gram packages of “Shore Lunch fish breading/batter mix – Cajun style” and “Shore Lunch fish breading/batter mix – original recipe.” The affected “cajun-style” products have an expiry date of Jan. 18, 2018, and the affected “original-recipe” products have an expiry date of Jan. 17, 2018.

The CFIA said so far, no illnesses were reported from consumption of these products but advised consumers to call a doctor if they believe they became sick from eating them.

The agency says food contaminated with salmonella doesn’t necessarily look or smell spoiled but can still make people ill.

“Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections,” the CFIA said. “Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.”

For more information on the recall, click here.