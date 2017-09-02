Bridgeland home severely damaged in early morning fire

A home was severely damaged in a fire in Bridgeland, early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of 2 Avenue N.E. at about 3:45 a.m.. When they arrived, a two-storey, single-family home was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews immediately started an interior attack of the fire and set up a perimeter to protect nearby buildings.

Two people who were home at the time were able to get out safely. There were no injuries reported.

The home was so severely damaged, fire officials say the family won’t be able to move back in.

One other home was slightly damaged and a nearby apartment building was evacuated briefly due to smoke.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.