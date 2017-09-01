Alberta UCP unveils leadership election process; candidates to pay $75K entry fee

Candidates vying to lead the new Alberta United Conservative Party (UCP) will have to pay a $75,000 entry fee.

The Conservative party unveiled the leadership election process on Friday. Voting will take place by preferential, non-weighted ballot between Oct. 26 and Oct. 28. Members of the party can vote online or over the phone.

To be eligible to vote, memberships must be purchased by 5 p.m. on Sept. 29. Members will also have to register to vote by 5 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Candidates who want to run for leader of the UCP must have been a member of either the Wildrose or Progressive Conservatives in Alberta for at least six month prior to filing an application. Candidates must also support the principles outlined in the Agreement in Principle, which currently governs the UCP. They also have to apply to the Leadership Election Committee by 5 p.m. on Sept. 12.

So far, former PC leader Jason Kenney, former Wildrose leader Brian Jean, former Wildrose president Jeff Callaway and longtime conservative strategist Doug Schweitzer have announced their intentions to run.

The UCP said five leadership candidate debates are planned throughout Alberta, although the details have not yet been finalized.

The leader will be announced on Oct. 28 at the Metropolitan Centre in Calgary.