September 1, 2017 7:06 pm

American Evan Huffman wins Stage 1 of Tour of Alberta

By Radio Host  630CHED

Stage 1 of the Tour of Alberta made its way through Jasper National Park Friday, Sept,. 1, 2017.

American Evan Huffman has the early lead in the Tour of Alberta.

He won Stage 1 on Friday with a time of 3:48:46, 15 seconds ahead of Sepp Kuss. Jack Burke was the top Canadian, finishing fifth, 32 seconds behind Huffman.

Watch below: The first stage of the Tour of Alberta made its way through Jasper National Park on Friday.

The 165-kilometre opening stage ran through Jasper National Park. Cyclists finished with a 10-kilometre climb up to Marmot Ski Basin.

Saturday’s stage will be in and around Spruce Grove. The third and fourth stages are in Edmonton Sunday and Monday.

The Tour of Alberta is being livestreamed daily here on GlobalNews.ca/Edmonton.

