Police arrest man for 2 youth sex assaults in Calgary park

A man believed to be responsible for two separate youth sexual assaults that happened almost three weeks apart in Fish Creek Provincial Park has been arrested, Calgary police said Friday.

Investigators thanked residents for their help, adding information from the public and witnesses “play a critical role in furthering investigations of this nature.”

READ MORE: Police ask for help identifying offender after 2 youth sex assaults in Calgary park

Police said a 16-year-old was riding his bike on a pathway in the park near an Esso in the Evergreen community at about 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 11.

“He briefly got off of his bike to take a break when an unknown man approached him and began a conversation,” police said in a statement Wednesday. “The man began asking inappropriate questions and then proceeded to sexually assault the teenager. The victim was able to get back on his bike and ride away to safety.”

Watch below from July 19: A man is believed to have sexually assaulted two Calgary teens in Fish Creek Park. Jill Croteau has the details.

Eighteen days later on Thursday, June 29, a 15-year-old was riding his bike in the park near the Marshall Springs exit at about 6:50 p.m. An unknown man approached him, started a conversation and then sexually assaulted him, police said.

“The victim was able to push the man away and ride to safety on his bicycle,” police said.

Calgarian Hannibal Hagan Rodriguez, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference with a minor on Aug. 31.

He is set to appear in court on Sept. 8.