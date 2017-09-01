Clark Builders identified as company involved in $11.8M MacEwan University phishing scam

Clark Builders, an Edmonton construction and contracting company, said it was the company fraudsters posed as in the $11.8-million MacEwan University phishing scam.

“We’re not pleased with the fact that somebody was fraudulently using our logo and our brand and our information,” Clark Builders president and CEO Paul Verhesen said Friday.

On Thursday, MacEwan University revealed it was defrauded of $11.8 million in an online scam. The university said a company posing as Clark Builders – a company the university has worked with for more than a decade – sent a series of fraudulent emails to the university that “convinced university staff to change electronic banking information for one of the university’s major vendors.”

Three separate payments, ranging from $22,000 to $9.9 million, were made to the fraudsters between Aug. 10 and Aug. 19. More than $11.4 million has been traced to accounts in Canada and Hong Kong. The university said the funds have been frozen while it works with lawyers in an attempt to recover the money.

The remaining $400,000 is still unaccounted for.

Verhesen said Clark Builders has a very good relationship with MacEwan and contacted the university when it missed a payment.

“They’ve always been very diligent in paying their bills on time so that’s how we became aware of it,” Verhesen said. “Our project team was wondering why we weren’t getting paid, because it was very uncharacteristic of MacEwan to do that.”

Verhesen said the company came forward to make its name known publicly as a way to alert other companies of the dangers of online scams.

“There are people out there who are fraudulently trying to defraud businesses and individuals. So the message is: we should all be way more diligent in how we conduct business and transfer money and information.

“It’s a powerful lesson for all of us to learn.”

Clark Builders got in contact with all of its clients, suppliers and subtrades to make them aware of the situation.

“There’s other contractors that have been targeted, as well, so it’s an industry-wide awareness piece,” he said.

“It’s to create awareness for our industry and for people in general. It’s unfortunate what happened with MacEwan and the human error that happened, but we’re all human and we’re all capable of making mistakes. So if you create some awareness around it, the chances of making that mistake are less.”

Verhesen said Clark Builders has reiterated its cybersecurity policies with employees. He’s pleased with the way MacEwan University has responded to the situation.

“How they’ve handled this has been very professional, very collaborative; they’ve kept us informed all along. We’ve been working, as they have, with the authorities to try to mitigate the damage,” he said. “It’s a bad situation but it’s been handled very well.”

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre categorizes this type of scam as wire fraud. In 2016, Canadians lost nearly $12.9 million to wire fraud.

The advanced education minister has instructed all university board chairs to review their financial controls.