Crime
September 1, 2017 8:11 am

Suspicious death in Hawkwood under investigation by Calgary police

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary police investigate a death in the 200 block of Hawkwood Boulevard N.W. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.

Global News
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death in the community of Hawkwood.

Officers were first called to a home in the 200 block of Hawkwood Boulevard N.W. at around 4 p.m. on Thursday for a check on welfare.

When they arrived, investigators found one man dead.

The Calgary Police Service said the man was alone in the house, and his death is being treated as suspicious until an autopsy can be completed.

Calgary crime
Calgary Hawkwood
Calgary Police Service

