August 31, 2017 5:21 pm

Calgary police search for man wanted on warrants who failed to appear in court

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

Calgary police released this photo of Cory Dale Cromwell, 34, on Aug. 31, 2017.

Calgary Police Service
Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to find a man facing various drug and weapons-related charges.

Police said Cory Dale Cromwell, 34, was due in court on Aug. 28 but failed to show up.

He faces charges of trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Police described Cromwell as 5’9” and approximately 190 pounds with a medium build.

“He most frequently appears with a shaved head,” police said in a Thursday news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

