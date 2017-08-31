Calgary police search for man wanted on warrants who failed to appear in court

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to find a man facing various drug and weapons-related charges.

Police said Cory Dale Cromwell, 34, was due in court on Aug. 28 but failed to show up.

He faces charges of trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Police described Cromwell as 5’9” and approximately 190 pounds with a medium build.

“He most frequently appears with a shaved head,” police said in a Thursday news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.