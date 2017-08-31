Ball Python
August 31, 2017 6:07 pm

Calgary friends find ball python in condo laundry room, name it T. Swift the snake

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: After being found cold and scared in a Calgary condo laundry room, T. Swift the snake now has a new home.

After being found scared and cold in the laundry room of a Calgary condo, T. Swift the snake has a new home.

Peter Quebec-Stacey’s roommate was in their basement doing laundry on Tuesday when she noticed the slithery creature hiding away.

Initially frightened, she started screaming that there was a snake in the basement.

Quebec-Stacey said he went down to investigate, first thinking he’d find a small garden snake. Once he saw it, though, he knew it was too big to be a wild snake and that it must be an escaped pet.

The two carefully moved the washing machine, so as not to injure the young ball python. Quebec-Stacey put on a pair of gloves and gently picked the snake up and placed it in a box.

“He was tightened up in his ball when we first met him, but now he looks like he’s opened up a bit,” he said.

Next, they took it to a vet to be checked out. Once T. Swift was given the all-clear, they bought a tank and some frozen mice for food and adopted him as their own.

“It’s nice to have a new little pet now that we’re in a new place,” Quebec-Stacey said. He and his roommate have only been living in their condo for about two weeks.

21150152_10210352257026412_3872597558658438700_n

T. Swift the snake is pictured here in a box after being found in a Calgary condo laundry room.

Peter Quebec-Stacey
21231648_10210352260266493_4303387320760661195_n

T. Swift the snake in her new tank.

Peter Quebec-Stacey
21106741_10210352259746480_5335159198156439468_n

T. Swift the snake in her new tank.

Peter Quebec-Stacey
21151733_10210352257986436_7612197830635265567_n

T. Swift the snake.

Peter Quebec-Stacey
21151774_10210352259226467_8254384046428105849_n

T. Swift the snake relaxes under a heat lamp in her new home.

Peter Quebec-Stacey
21192387_10210352258546450_2011725946123031035_n

T. Swift the snake.

Peter Quebec-Stacey

Quebec-Stacey posted photos of T. Swift on the Facebook page YYC Pet Recovery, but no one came forward to claim it. He also went door knocking at their neighbours’ homes to see if the snake escaped from somewhere nearby.

The two decided to name the snake after Taylor Swift‘s recent social media posts, which featured a snake, leading many to speculate her new album would have some kind of snake theme.

They now play some of their favourite Swift tunes and make up clever puns based on her songs as they get to know their new pet.

“It’s been a sweetheart this whole time,” he said.

He’s hoping T. Swift will “snake it off” and call their apartment his forever home.

Global News