Two Killam Health Care Centre employees charged after senior allegedly assaulted

Two women have been charged with assault after a senior in the long-term care unit at the Killam Health Care Centre reported being abused.

On Aug. 22 police received a report that the 88-year-old woman had been assaulted two days earlier.

Koren Makarowski, 39, from Stome, Alta. has been charged with one count of assault. Karen Krueber, 53, from Killam has been charged with three counts of assault.

Police said both women were employees of the facility when the abuse was reported.

Both were released with a recognizance and court conditions after a judicial hearing. Both are scheduled to appear in Killam Provincial Court on Sept. 5.

Since the matter is now before the courts, RCMP would provide no further information.