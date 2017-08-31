Man killed in crash between motorcycle and transit bus in Red Deer
One man was killed in Red Deer on Wednesday in a collision between a motorcycle and a city bus.
RCMP said the crash happened in the intersection of 59 Avenue and 67 Street at around 11 p.m.
According to investigators, the bus was stopped at a red light when the motorcycle crashed into the rear of the vehicle.
Both the bus driver and a witness helped provide the motorcyclist, 56, with medical assistance until EMS arrived. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
RCMP said there were no passengers on the bus at the time and the bus driver wasn’t injured.
