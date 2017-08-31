Calgary Fire Department battles early morning apartment fire in Acadia

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) is investigating what caused a fire at an apartment building in the community of Acadia on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of 94 Avenue S.E. at around 5:15 a.m.

When they arrived, crews found two wooden balconies fully engulfed in flames.

Once firefighters were able to extinguish the fire on the balconies, they entered the apartments. Inside, crews found the flames had spread into the roof.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the CFD said in a Thursday news release the apartments involved suffered extensive damage.

No injuries were reported.