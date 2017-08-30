3 Calgary police officers charged with kidnapping, 2 with assault

Three Calgary police officers have been charged in a 2010 incident allegedly involving the kidnapping and assault of a person connected to an investigation into the exploitation of an at-risk youth. The person who was allegedly assaulted has since died, police said Wednesday. He never filed a complaint against the officers involved in the case.

READ MORE: Calgary police officer charged after driving ‘potentially impaired’ woman home, cancelling breath test

A former officer who was with the three accused at the time of the incident filed a misconduct report. The Calgary Police Service (CPS) Professional Standards Section (PSS) received the formal report on June 22, 2015.

CPS said the vice unit officers were looking for a youth to apprehend under the Protection of Sexually Exploited Children Act (PSECA). Throughout the investigation, police identified a man they believed had information about where the person or people who may be exploiting the youth were located.

“It is alleged that the officers brought a man into an unmarked police vehicle and drove him around for approximately 20 minutes,” CPS said in a statement.

“During this time, it is alleged an assault took place.”

Police said the man was then returned to his original location. During their investigation, police discovered the man died “several months after the incident.”

“His death is not believed to be suspicious, nor connected to this incident,” CPS said.

READ MORE: Trial for 3 Calgary police officers accused of excessive force adjourned until November

The PSS investigation was forwarded to the Edmonton Crown Prosecutor for review and recommendation.

The three officers were charged Wednesday.

Det. Reagan Hossack, an 18-year member of the CPS, has been charged with kidnapping.

Sgt. Mark Schwartz, a 16-year member of the service and Det. Paul Rubner, a 25-year member, have both been charged with kidnapping and assault.

CPS said the accused are on administrative leave. Their status will be reviewed after seven days.

Acting Chief Sat Parhar affirmed his support for the officers throughout the judiciary process in the statement. He emphasized the CPS commitment to transparency and the complex nature of policing.

“To the public, we remain committed to leading a police service that Calgarians can count on in times of need,” he said in the statement.