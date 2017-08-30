Sherwood Park dayhome raided, male resident facing child pornography charges

A Sherwood Park man has been charged with child pornography-related offences. Police said his home is also the location of a dayhome.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) executed a search warrant at a home in central Sherwood Park on Aug. 29.

ALERT said the suspect’s mother runs a dayhome out of the residence.

No children were at the dayhome when the search warrant was executed and ALERT said there is no evidence that offences were committed against any of the children.

The investigation began in late July when the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in Ottawa that a social media user was uploading child pornography. Ottawa referred the case to ICE.

Adam Downing, 32, has been charged with possessing child pornography and making child pornography available.

Investigators said Downing also worked as a camp counsellor with junior- and high-school aged students this past summer at Camp Van-Es at South Cooking Lake. The camp is about 40 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the local police detachment or report it online at www.cybertip.ca.