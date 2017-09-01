Statutory release granted to man who killed Calgary drug dealer in 2014

The man who killed a drug dealer in Calgary more than three years ago has taken another step towards freedom.

Kevin Douglas Dalton was serving a sentence for manslaughter in the death of Suryan Giama.

Giama, 25, was initially considered missing in February 2014.

His vehicle was found a month later, while his body was found at a campground on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation a few months after that.

READ MORE: Human remains identified as missing Calgary man

Dalton later pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case. In January 2016, he was sentenced to three years behind bars.

READ MORE: Man pleads guilty to 2014 murder; court hears victim was owed drug money

Court heard Giama had been selling drugs to Dalton and wanted to collect a debt, when a fight broke out after Giama put on latex gloves, making Dalton fear for his safety.

Giama’s body was left in the backseat of a freezing cold vehicle and after he died, his body was dumped.

In documents obtained by News Talk 770, the Parole Board of Canada has ordered several conditions be placed on Dalton when his statutory release began on Aug. 27.

Some of those conditions are standard, such as abstaining from drugs and alcohol. He will also need to be employed.

“It is important that you remain employed or in search of employment, or in an education program, in order to productively occupy your time and to supply your financial needs legitimately, or your risk to return to crime would increase,” the decision read.

The board also alluded to issues with employment while he was in jail.

“You were employed in the institution kitchen from January 2015 to July 2015, but were suspended for stealing food,” the board said. “You have not been employed since.”

Dalton will also need to have a specific place to live, as the board wasn’t satisfied with his plan to live in a homeless shelter.

“You have lived a chaotic lifestyle, residing in homeless shelters or couch-surfing with associates,” the board said.

The board also voiced concerns over Dalton’s attitude in custody.

“The final report describes an ‘indifferent’ attitude toward change and program material,” the board said about Dalton’s motivation for substance abuse programming. “The facilitator noted you realize you need to change your drug abuse behaviours, but your motivation to make the necessary changes seems weak and unconvincing.”

Dalton is out on statutory release, which is granted after an offender has served two-thirds of a sentence. That release is subject to conditions and if they’re not adhered to, he could end up back in custody until his sentence officially ends in January 2019.