London police investigating shooting at housing complex on Wavell Street

While it appears no one was hurt, residents of an east London neighbourhood say they’re “rattled” following a shooting Tuesday night.

Police were called to a housing complex on Wavell Street near Dundas Street at around 6:15 p.m. following reports of gunfire.

Officers responding to the scene found multiple bullet casings and discovered two vehicles had been struck.

“Information suggests that there was an altercation between at least two people,” said media relations officer Sandasha Bough. “No injuries were reported.”

Police have released some suspect descriptions. The first suspect is described as a heavy-set black male, approximately 5’5″, wearing black shorts and a black jacket with a hood.

The second suspect is described as a thin black male who is believed to be in his late 20s, approximately 6′ with an afro-style haircut.

No arrests have been made.

Carrington Horton, 16, lives in the housing complex with her siblings and father, Tim, said she heard the gun shots, but initially thought they were fireworks.

“My dad was going to get the mail from the mailbox, but then he realized what happened,” she said. “They had the scene taped up with police tape. Why would two guys be shooting at each other? There’s a lot of kids who like to play outside here, and now every parent is just like, ‘don’t go play outside because you don’t want to get shot.'”

Tim said it was difficult talking to his children about what happened and was thankful police officers who responded to the incident were there to help explain the situation.

“When I told the children, my son didn’t believe me, he thought I was lying, he thought there’s no way guys are shooting real guns, but that’s when the realism came is when I had the police actually tell my son, and basically they said, ‘yes, there were two guys out there shooting guns, real guns, trying to hurt each other,'” he said.

He admits he’ll now be keeping a closer eye on his children when they’re playing outside.

“It’s definitely changed things. I won’t be putting my son on his bicycle and just letting him go,” Tim said. “I’m going to be out, definitely following what’s going on more. It’s rattled us definitely, but we feel safe. The police presence was awesome, you know, coming around and talking to people, that was the good part.”

Police say the incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call them or Crimestoppers.