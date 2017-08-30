The Morning Show – Wednesday, August 30th, 2017

Here are your show highlights from The Morning Show on Talk Radio AM640:

Texas facing price gouging problem following storm

Despite most of the country offering their hands of support in following the massive storm that ripped through Texas, many opportunists are taking advantage of victim’s necessities by price gouging. There are reports of cases of water being sold for up to $99, and fuel up to $10 a gallon. Journalist Ken Klippenstein joins the Morning Show to bring us further information on the issue.

Could the Toronto neurosurgeon accused of murdering his wife get bail?

Dr. Mohammed Shamji is facing an ongoing bail hearing after being charged with the murder of his wife. Matt and Supriya welcome AM640’s legal analyst Joseph Neuberger to speculate on the possibility of the former doctor being granted his request.

Mike Holmes introduces new show – Holmes: Buy It Right

HGTV’s Mike Holmes visits the studio today to talk about his new show premiering this fall.

ACC no more: Air Canada Centre to be renamed Scotia Bank Arena

Starting in 2018, the home of the Leafs and the Raptors will go by Scotia Bank Arena. AM640’s marketing guru Marc Gordon joins Matt and Supriya to delve into naming rights and the behind the scenes of the deal.

What’s the must have tech for students?

With the end of another summer, comes the beginning of another school year, it seems the only thing that really changes is the technology. AM640’s tech specialist Patrick O’Rourke joins Matt and Supriya to talk about the must have tech for students this school year.

Comedian’s “Free Speech” show cancelled after stirring up controversy with anti-fascists

Toronto based comedian Danny Polishchuk who is known for writing the film, Filth City based on Rob Ford has had his new show cancelled after the venue experienced vandalism due to controversy surrounding it. He joins the show to talk more about the recent experience.

York University facing backlash for “sexist” anti-drinking ads in women’s washrooms

Former student Mandi Gray posted a picture of the ad to Facebook criticizing the ad. Gray, who was at the of a high-profile sexual assault case at the school recently settled a human rights case against the school regarding the school’s procedures for reporting sexual assault cases. Lawyer Pam Hrick, lawyer with Stockwoods Barristers joins to discuss the case further.

