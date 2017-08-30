London city hall delays discussion of integrity commissioner’s report

A discussion over a report filed by London’s integrity commissioner has been delayed due to the absence of the integrity commissioner.

Lawyer Greg Stewart wasn’t invited to Tuesday’s corporate services committee meeting, so his report, which was submitted last week, has been put off until it can be arranged to have Stewart present.

Councillor Josh Morgan says he thinks it’s important to have Stewart present.

“I have some questions about it. I know there’s some public correspondence too that would lead to some questions that the integrity commissioner could probably answer very clearly and quickly. I also have some questions about the other responsibilities in his portfolio about education and plans for that.”

In his report, Stewart writes he received 14 complaints over his first 15 months on the job, but launched only two investigations, dismissing the other 12 as “politically motivated” or not within his jurisdiction.

Of the two that did, one dealt with the conduct of a council member during a committee meeting. Stewart launched an investigation and concluded the council member’s conduct did not violate the code of conduct.

The other one was in connection to Mayor Matt Brown and then-deputy mayor Maureen Cassidy.

The report covers Stewart’s time on the job from last May 17th to August 1st of this year.