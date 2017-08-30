Public hearing into Air Transat planes stuck on Ottawa tarmac for hours kicks off

The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) is holding a public hearing about Air Transat’s tarmac delays at the Ottawa Airport in July — and angry passengers will get a chance to vent.

On July 31, passengers aboard two Air Transat flights from Europe had a gruelling delay on a tarmac after their flights heading to Montreal were diverted to Ottawa due to severe weather. The planes were stuck on the tarmac for so long that some passengers called 911.

The first plane, flight 157 from Brussels, sat on the tarmac for six hours and passengers were not allowed to leave the aircraft. Many complained that the air conditioner was turned off during this time and there was a lack of food and water.

According to Air Transat’s tariff, it must offer passengers the option of getting off a grounded plane after 90 minutes.

After the incident, the CTA launched an inquiry about how Air Transat treated the passengers and whether the company was responsible.

There are two days of public hearings in Ottawa, which kick off Wednesday. Passengers will be able to give testimonies or written statement about the ordeal, which will be shown live on a webcast at 10 a.m. ET.

Broader questions on industry-wide rules around tarmac delays will be dealt with through public consultations on air passenger rights regulations, which are expected to begin following the passage of the Transportation Modernization Act currently before Parliament.