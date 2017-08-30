Crime
August 30, 2017 8:14 am

Shooting in Montreal North apartment building leaves one man dead

By Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A 31-year-old-man was shot and killed in the entrance to his apartment building on Lausanne Street in Montreal North Tuesday night. Montreal police were searching for multiple suspects that fled southbound in a dark coloured vehicle.

A A

Montreal police responded to calls about multiple gunshots in an apartment building on Lausanne Street near Fleury in Montreal North at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say a group of suspects exited a parked vehicle outside of the apartment building when one of the suspects opened fire into the doorway.

READ MORE: Man shot dead outside wedding reception in Saint-Leonard

The victim, a 31-year-old male resident, was struck by multiple bullets and was pronounced dead on scene upon the arrival of emergency services.

“We are looking for suspects that fled southbound in a dark coloured vehicle,” said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

The Montreal police Major Crimes Unit and a team of forensic investigators were brought in to investigate the crime scene.

Montreal police are asking if the public has any information about the events to contact them.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Homicide
Major Crimes Unit
Manuel Couture
Montreal North
Montreal Police
Murder
Shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News