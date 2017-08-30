Shooting in Montreal North apartment building leaves one man dead

Montreal police responded to calls about multiple gunshots in an apartment building on Lausanne Street near Fleury in Montreal North at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say a group of suspects exited a parked vehicle outside of the apartment building when one of the suspects opened fire into the doorway.

READ MORE: Man shot dead outside wedding reception in Saint-Leonard

The victim, a 31-year-old male resident, was struck by multiple bullets and was pronounced dead on scene upon the arrival of emergency services.

Homicide sur l'avenue Lausanne. Un homme de 31 ans atteint par balles. Enquêteur crimes majeurs #spvm sur la scène ^RM pic.twitter.com/yZfFa3EfNC — Police Montréal (@SPVM) August 30, 2017

“We are looking for suspects that fled southbound in a dark coloured vehicle,” said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

The Montreal police Major Crimes Unit and a team of forensic investigators were brought in to investigate the crime scene.

Montreal police are asking if the public has any information about the events to contact them.