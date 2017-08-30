World
August 30, 2017 5:35 am

Deadly fire at Plasco building in Tehran caused by electrical issues: report

By Staff The Associated Press

At least 30 firefighters are believed to be dead after a high-rise building collapsed in Tehran. Iranian television was broadcasting the fire in the 17-storey structure live when the collapse started. As Mike Armstrong reports, the firefighters were apparently inside the building trying to keep civilians from going inside to recover money and documents.

TEHRAN, Iran – Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency is reporting that the primary cause of the deadly collapse of a burning building in the Iranian capital in January was “unauthorized and non-standard wiring.”

An investigative commission released the report during an open session of parliament Wednesday. It detailed the reasons Plasco, a high-rise building in Tehran, became engulfed in flames in January, killing 26 people, including 16 firefighters. More than 230 were injured.

The report said the building’s electrical and heating systems and fire safety regulations were not up to standard and contributed to the building fire and collapse.

The fire and subsequent building collapse was the worst such disaster in Tehran since 2005, when a blaze at a historic mosque killed 59.

