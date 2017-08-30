Refugees try camping for the first time at Alberta’s Elk Island

Camping in a national park is something that’s quintessentially Canadian, but for many newcomers, it’s a completely foreign experience.

More than 40 refugees had an opportunity to try tenting for the very first time at Elk Island National Park east of Edmonton on Tuesday.

“The goal is to help newcomers and refugees to integrate into a new life and a new country,” explained Frank Bessai, the team leader for outreach programs with Catholic Social Services. “To understand their way of life, you must also understand the way they recreate, what they do in their pastimes.”

Seven-year-old Heitor Matos moved to Canada from Brazil with his parents and little sister one year ago. He was a very enthusiastic camper.

“I went canoeing and I walked! I learned to camp and saw some animal fur,” he exclaimed, after getting to touch different animal pelts Parks Canada had on display.

This refugee family is just learning about camping – Lesson 1: Don't feed the wildlife! The kids say they know that rule. #yeg pic.twitter.com/KDMQ5M8A6D — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) August 29, 2017

Heitor’s father, Edson Matos, was very grateful for the experience.

“It’s just about learning what it is to be a Canadian. Canadians love camping. This was a nice experience, immersion into the Canadian lifestyle.”

The campers tried their hands at pitching a tent, cooking camp foods, canoeing and hiking.

This group of refugees are about to go on their first canoe ride! Life jackets on, they're ready to paddle! @ElkIslandNP #yeg pic.twitter.com/Y8xungp26p — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) August 29, 2017

The overnight experience was a joint venture between Catholic Social Services, Parks Canada and Mountain Equipment Co-op.

Sarah Rymer, Parks Canada’s “Learn to Camp” coordinator, said the program is all about escaping into nature.

“Stepping away from what might be a really new setting in the urban area of Edmonton, spending time with family, reconnecting with what’s important.”

The refugees set up around 15 tents in @ElkIslandNP this morning. Will sleep on them tonight. Ages 2-87, all here with @ParksCanada #yeg pic.twitter.com/p1Fxv8eMuk — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) August 29, 2017

The program has been around for six years, and this is the fifth time it’s been done with refugees.

“We try to think of misconceptions around safety in a national park, or preparing a campsite with the awareness that there are wildlife in the forest,” Rymer said.

This particular group included newcomers from Syria, Congo, Colombia, Eritrea and Brazil – many of whom have never camped or even slept outside before.

“It helps them to conquer their fears,” Bessai said. “It helps them to create a sense of belonging for their new life in their new country.

“Most of all it gives them hope – hope that they’ll be OK here.”

Learn to Camp with @ParksCanada in @ElkIslandNP for 43 refugees. Learning how to make a campfire, set up a tent, canoe, cook outdoors #yeg pic.twitter.com/fDEYOtnRTw — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) August 29, 2017

Learn to Camp is open to anyone and registration opens May 1.

“Elk Island, being only 30 minutes east of Edmonton, many Edmontonians often don’t realize it yet. We like to invite them out to rediscover nature,” Rymer said.

To celebrate Canada 150, staff have also been offering workshops and day programs teaching people the basics of camping.

Besides Edmonton, there are also Learn to Camp hubs in Vancouver, Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto and Halifax.