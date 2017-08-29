Luxury yacht docked in Victoria rents for $1.1M per week

$1.1 million and a week off of work.

That’s all you need to enjoy a journey aboard the Cloudbreak, a luxury yacht that was docked in Victoria on Tuesday.

The Cloudbreak is available to charter for €750,000 per week (C$1.1 million) in the summer before it sails off to the Caribbean for the winter months.

Built by German company Abeking and Rasmussen, the Cloudbreak is a pleasure vessel that can fit 12 guests in six rooms.

Those rooms include a master suite, three double cabins and two twin cabins, according to a listing on YachtCharterFleet.

The boat also features a gym, on-deck jacuzzi, beach club, fireplace and a helicopter landing pad all its own.

The listing also suggests that the Cloudbreak comes with jetskis, kayaks, a flyboard, windsurfers, wakeboards and scuba diving equipment.

A map available through tracking site MarineTraffic indicated that the Cloudbreak had recently travelled from near South Pender Island before it docked in Victoria.

The yacht generated awe — and just a little bit of envy — when it was parked in the provincial capital.

“I don’t know, some movie star? Donald Trump’s boat?” tourist Deb Paputsakis said when asked who she thought owned the vessel.

“I think I’d like to Google it and see who owns the Cloudbreak.”

“Honestly, I think it’s probably a celebrity, maybe, or someone who just has a lot of money and likes to show it off a bit,” said Alicia Farr, a Victoria resident originally from Ontario.

Here are some more photos of the Cloudbreak from YachtCharterFleet: