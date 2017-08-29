Kathy Griffin retracts Donald Trump apology: ‘I am no longer sorry’

Three months after she came under fire for posing with the fake decapitated head of Donald Trump in a photo shoot, Kathy Griffin says she’s retracting her apology.

“I am no longer sorry, the whole outrage was B.S., the whole thing got so blown out of proportion,” the comedian complained via satellite interview on the Australian morning show “Sunrise”. Griffin has changed her tune in the months since she released a tearful apology video for the “disturbing” photos featuring the president’s bloody head.

WATCH: Kathy Griffin: Trump broke me, I won’t have a career after this

In the aftermath of the photos, Griffin subsequently lost her New Year’s Eve co-hosting gig on CNN and her U.S. standup tour was cancelled after venues hosting her performance received death threats. “I lost everybody — I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me!” Griffin says, adding even friends like Debra Messing and her NYE co-host Anderson Cooper criticized her for the photo stunt.

Griffin fought back with “Sunrise” co-anchor Samantha Armytage after she asked the comedian if she understood that Clinton and Messing — who are not Trump supporters — believed the message behind the photo shoot was “over the line.”

READ MORE: Kathy Griffin confirms federal investigation into Trump-beheading video is over

“You’re full of crap. Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the president of the United States is committing,” Griffin responds in the awkward interview. “I’ve been talking to Australians who, for the first time, are saying ‘We’re afraid to go to America.’ I never thought I would hear that in my lifetime.”

Appearing on Sunrise this morning, comedienne @KathyGriffin says she’s NOT sorry for her controversial Donald Trump severed head stunt #sun7 pic.twitter.com/Yz087cFCMp — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) August 28, 2017

Just because she apologized once, don’t expect Griffin to say “sorry” a second time.

“Why are people still expecting me to apologize and grovel to a man that tweets like this?” she asks in a recent interview with New York Magazine. “I’m a comedian; he’s our f**ing president.”

“President Trump just pardoned Joe Arpaio, who was essentially running a concentration camp in the Arizona desert… He said there are some good Nazis, and he’s kicking out young adults who were brought here as kids by their parents. And I’m the one who has to continue to apologize?” she asks.