Mountie charged with assault following arrest of Surrey man

An RCMP officer has been charged with assault in connection with the arrest of a man in a Surrey, B.C. home.

Mounties and members of the RCMP’s Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services team arrested a man at a Surrey home on March 31 for property-related offences, according to RCMP.

Mounties say they later received information that a police officer may have assaulted the man during the course of the arrest.

Cpl. Todd Abram of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services faces one count of assault.

Mounties say a parallel RCMP code of conduct investigation was also conducted.

Abram is currently on administrative duties.