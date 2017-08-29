Fire
Wild fire breaks out in forested area near Vernon

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

B.C. Forestry crews are helping douse flames northeast of Vernon.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a forest fire that broke out late Tuesday afternoon in the hills just east of Vernon.

Crews from the Vernon and BX-Swan Lake fire departments have also been called out to the area of Dixon Dam Road.

A bucketing helicopter has also been deployed.

Global Okanagan has a news crew going to the site for more information.

Global News