Wild fire breaks out in forested area near Vernon
A A
The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a forest fire that broke out late Tuesday afternoon in the hills just east of Vernon.
Crews from the Vernon and BX-Swan Lake fire departments have also been called out to the area of Dixon Dam Road.
A bucketing helicopter has also been deployed.
Global Okanagan has a news crew going to the site for more information.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.