Smoking SaskPower meter in Saskatoon unrelated to issues in Regina

Judy Graham woke up to the sound of popping, only to find her SaskPower meter billowing smoke.

A smoking SaskPower meter in Saskatoon was cause for concern Tuesday morning, but may be a one-off according to SaskPower.

“I heard some loud sizzling and popping and very strange loud noises,” Judy Graham, owner of the affected home, said. “I came out to check on [my meter] and there was smoke coming out of the top of the box.”

Graham said she immediately called the fire department when she saw the smoke; firefighters then called SaskPower, who arrived on scene shortly after.

SaskPower technicians told Graham the short was caused by an improper installation. According to SaskPower, a key wire was too close to a clamp that holds the hot wires in place, something shorted out and caused the fire.

“I was really relieved they helped so fast,” Graham said.

A spokesperson with SaskPower said the incident is unrelated to the recent flare-ups happening in Regina.

“Saskatoon is not experiencing the ground shifting that’s being seen in Regina, it’s a very different composition of the soil in Saskatoon,” SaskPower spokesperson Jordan Jackle said.

Ten thousand meter boxes have been inspected across the province, with more than 8,000 located in Regina. Nine meters have caught fire this summer due to dry ground shifting.