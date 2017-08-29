Assiniboia, Sask. girl gets a chance to learn about farm life through a Barbie mentorship program

Many little girls across the country look up to their plastic friend Barbie. Now, the company that creates “Barbie” hopes to inspire girls everywhere to chase their passions through the ‘You can be anything mentorship program’.

Selected through a contest, the program gives the opportunity to Canadian girls with big hopes to get hands on experience with women who chased their goals.

In Saskatchewan, Jillian Fehr’s mom entered her in for the contest to learn about farm life.

The seven-year-old won, and spent the day at Global Farmer Network Cherilyn Nagel’s farm just outside of Mossbank, Sask. 40 minutes away from Moose Jaw.

“I’m going in the combine,” Jillian said.

“It’s been really cool, seeing what they do.”

Jillian lives near Assiniboia, Sask. on an acreage. Her family has a large garden, but Jillian has never spent much time on a farm.

“She’s very excited about any food we produce, she likes to eat it, she likes to share it. So this is producing food for more people on a large scale and I definitely think it could influence her,” Jillian’s mom Jolene Fehr said.

For Nagel, it’s an opportunity to teach the next generation about how food gets to the table.

“We thought it would be a great opportunity to have her here at harvest. It’s an enormous amount of work to get us to this point, but it’s an exciting time of year,” Nagel said.

“For agriculture right now, it’s such a diverse industry. I think it’s wonderful to showcase grain farm operations and bring in a young girl that maybe doesn’t have a female mentor, someone that she sees that’s running the combine, or in the grain cart, or that’s cooking the food that we grow here on the farm.”

In addition to being mentored, Jillian got a Barbie care packing and a film crew came to document the day.