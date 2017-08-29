Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Although most areas across the Southern Interior will stay dry with sun in the mix, a weakening cold front will push onshore late Wednesday. The wind will be calmer in the morning, but we can expect breezy conditions at times Wednesday night and Thursday. Fingers crossed that this will help thin out the haze for Thursday.

A strengthening upper ridge this September long weekend will bring the return of daytime highs in the 30’s.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: 26C to 33C

~ Duane/Wesla