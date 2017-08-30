Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Although most areas across the Southern Interior will stay dry with sun in the mix, a weakening cold front will push onshore late today. The wind will be calmer in the morning, but we can expect breezy conditions at times tonight and tomorrow. Fingers crossed that this will help thin out the haze for Thursday.

A strengthening upper ridge this September long weekend will bring the return of daytime highs in the 30’s.

Today’s daytime high range: 26C to 33C

~ Duane/Wesla