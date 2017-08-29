Wild meat to be donated to Saskatoon’s Lighthouse

The wild meat and indigenous cultural teachings are part of a new agreement between local organizations.

The Lighthouse Supported Living will soon be receiving some big donations thanks to a new agreement signed on Tuesday afternoon.

“We’ve agreed to work together in partnership to offer opportunity and hope to the clients of the Lighthouse,” Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron said. “The majority of our clients walking through these doors are first nations and they’re hungry, they’re homeless.”

Under the memorandum of understanding between the Lighthouse, FSIN, and the Saskatchewan Indigenous Cultural Centre (SICC), wild game meat will be donated to the shelter throughout the winter months.

According to officials, the meat will be dropped off to various shelters throughout the treaty territories.

“This way of life still exists,” Cameron said. “Our treaty right to hunt, fish, trap and gather is still alive and well, and we’re exercising it and we’re implementing it.”

The agreement said the Saskatoon Indigenous Cultural Centre will also provide access to culturally appropriate teachings, practices and principles to clients at the Lighthouse. The SICC, FSIN and Lighthouse are expected to develop cultural intervention strategies and action plans using elders, language and knowledge keepers.

“Instill some identity, some self-pride, some self-confidence, that’s what SICC is going to bring in terms of culture and language,” Cameron said.

Hunters from First Nations across the province are expected to contribute to the cause.