Surrey’s acting mayor calls for more homeless shelters amid safety concerns

Surrey’s acting mayor says his city needs more permanent shelter space, and funding from the province to build it.

Tom Gill made the comments in reaction to a new ‘safety audit’ from the Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association which found drug-related issues are hurting local businesses.

At least six businesses have closed on King George Boulevard saying they can’t operate thanks to the drug dealing, drug use, and theft.

Gill said getting people off the streets into housing would offer a start when it comes to addressing the problems.

“There’s no question I think the City of Surrey’s been lacking as a result of not having the numbers that Vancouver has in terms of homelessness shelters and supports,” Gill said.

He added that a change in government could herald good news for the city as far as funding goes.

“What I’m hopeful for is that the new provincial government would be putting in significant provisions for some additional housing over the next short term, and I’m very optimistic that some of those resources will materialize in very short order.”

Gill said the city has identified a number of locations for permanent shelters but can’t afford to move of the projects until they have partners at other levels of government.

Back in December, Surrey launched a new combined policing and bylaw unit designed to work with local social services.

The unit is tasked with connecting the area’s homeless with services and housing, while providing a 24/7 police presence.