August 29, 2017 7:56 pm

John Oakley Show – Tuesday August 29, 2017

Tuesday edition of the John Oakley Show. This is your one stop look at the interviews and discussions that go beyond the hashtags. Hurricane Harvey, a call for investigation into new GO station stops, what Canadians think of removing John A McDonald’s name from building and more topics worthy of discussion.

 

Should Houston have been better prepared for a hurricane like Harvey?


Glenn McGillivray, Managing Director for Catastrophic Loss Reduction – Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction discusses wheather we are prepared for a calamity such as a hurricane in the GTA.

READ MORE: What Hurricane Harvey-level floods would look like in a Canadian city

 

Opposition parties call for investigation into new GO Transit stops

Cheri Di Novo is the NDP MPP for Parkdale High Park and Urban tranportation critic, and joins AM640 to discuss possible political reasons for the stop.

Topics worthy of discussion

Kevin Gaudet, Elissa Freeman and Michael Diamond talk about the ACC name change,  NIMBYism in the Annex and more topics worthy of discussion

