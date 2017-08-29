N.B. couple without medicare coverage now living in vehicle

A New Brunswick couple say they have been forced to live out of their vehicle at a truckstop due to hefty medical bills that they have been unable to receive coverage for.

Chester Lethbridge, a Canadian citizen, says when he and his wife of 25 years Gillian Matthews decided to move back to Canada they were unable to secure Medicare coverage.

The pair spent a number of years living in the United Kingdom where Matthews is from.

“We had Medicare here before and we never had a problem before we left the country,” Lethbridge explained. “We didn’t assume it would be any difference now.”

Gillian Matthews and Chester Lethbridge say hefty medical bills and no coverage has forced them to have to live out of their vehicle.

Lethbridge indicated the dispute over receiving coverage has been ongoing for years which is a stark contrast to when he relocated across the pond.

“When we moved back to the UK I was there for about 24 hours and I had a Medicare card,” he said.

The couple says the real trouble started when Matthews was diagnosed with cancer nearly two years ago.

Since then she has required treatments and surgeries and the bills have piled up.

They estimate the money they owe to be in the tens of thousands of dollars and have lost their home and permanent accommodations in the ordeal.

“I’m hoping that they’re going to come to their senses,” Lethbridge said. “I’m a tax paying person.”

To make a bad situation worse, Matthews’ most recent procedure came just weeks ago meaning her road to recovery is in the backseat of a parked pickup.

However she maintains it hasn’t been as bad as one might assume.

“I don’t think it’s affected it,” she said of their temporary lodging situation. “I’ve been looked after, the doctor has given me checkups.”

“I’ve been very fortunate I think,” she said.

